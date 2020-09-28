UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Franchises Issues Joint-statement Against PCB Over Its Financial Model

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:06 PM

PSL franchises issues joint-statement against PCB over its financial model

The representatives of the franchises have issued joint-statement after filing law suit against the PCB, saying that they have suffered heavy losses while the board has made huge profit, and therefore they have challenged the financial model of the tournament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have issued a joint-statement after filing a lawsuit against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the Lahore High Court, the latest report say.

The Franchises have questioned the PCB’s financial model for the tournament.

In their joint-statement, the representatives of franchises say that PCB have not taken their concerns serious in a recent discussion.

“We have serious reservations about the PCB’s financial model for PSL,” says the representatives, adding that they worked on this tournament with a vision and goal of the promotion and development of the sport of cricket. They say that they have also tried to build good image of the country but the business model for the tournament introduced by PCB is not workable.

“PCB has demonstrated an unwillingness to discuss, deliberate or revise the arrangement in a serious manner forcing the hand of the Franchisees time and again,” they further say.

PSL, they point out, has made huge profit while they have suffered heavy loss.

“Since the start of the league, the Franchisees have collectively suffered losses in billions of rupees while the PCB has made billions…In light of the losses suffered by us over the past five seasons and PCB’s constant unwillingness to consider our grievances seriously, all six Franchisees have been constrained to approach the Honorable Lahore High Court against PCB…,” reads the joint statement.

Earlier, they had moved a petition before the Lahore High Court challenging the financial model of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition. They asked the court to order the board to change the financial model of the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore High Court Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Business PCB Pakistan Super League All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Armenian Ambassador Calls for OSCE Involvement in ..

1 minute ago

DC warns strict action against violation of dengue ..

1 minute ago

Australia tennis chief says competing during quara ..

1 minute ago

Yerevan Will Not Seek CSTO Assistance Amid Tension ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Welcomes Yemen's Prisoner Swap Und ..

5 minutes ago

Asian stocks mostly up but tempered by virus, elec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.