UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Gets Faster, Modern SAP Technology For Faster Productivity Solutions

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

PSL gets faster, modern SAP technology for faster productivity solutions

With the increasing size of data generation and management, the responsibility for swift data processing has become a challenge which has become easier with Systems Applications and Products (SAP) technology

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :With the increasing size of data generation and management, the responsibility for swift data processing has become a challenge which has become easier with Systems Applications and Products (SAP) technology.

The Premier Systems Pvt. Ltd (PSL) an industry leading group working since 1993, was set to match the future needs of its customers for both its business units IT (microsoft, HPi, HPe, Dell-EMC-VMW, Oracle, Juniper, Vertiv, ABB) and automotive industry (Audi) with the implementation of a global technology solution from SAP, an unrivaled data platform through its implementation partner i.e. the TallyMarks Consulting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The senior management of both entities including Premier Systems CEO Arshad Raza, General Manager Operations Mansoor Sultan, CFO Yasin, TallyMarks Executive Director Sardar Nofel and Managing Director Abdul Haseeb attended the accord signing ceremony.

They were briefed that SAP S/4HANA was a breakthrough technology that accelerates analytics many times faster than traditional tools, giving PSL the ability to instantly generate reports and answer questions as quickly as you can ask them, and it would assist PSL to serve its customer in a better and faster manner.

PSL CEO Arshad Raza said "the implementation of SAP S/4HANA will enable us to have better and faster decision making internally. Our IT and Automotive customers would benefit from increased productivity, responsiveness and transparency".

TallyMarks Executive Director, Sardar Nofel said that the implementation of this world-class SAP solution would benefit PSL and its customers in multiple ways which included better and faster decision-making through fast reporting and enterprise search functions.

"More efficient and empowered employees because they can generate standard, ad hoc, and live reporting and perform what-if analysis without any assistance," he added.

Managing Director Abdul Haseeb said that SAP Productivity tools use predefined content and multidimensional data sources to analyze data and build reports to explore and investigate real-time data, and response time to customers through all digital and communication channel is significantly reduced.

He said SAP would give PSL transparency and complete visibility in processes.

Related Topics

Technology Business Pakistan Super League Enterprise National University All From Industry Audi

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

13 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

21 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.