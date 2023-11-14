Open Menu

PSL Governing Council Meets

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

PSL Governing Council meets

A meeting of the HBL Pakistan Super League governing council was held on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the HBL Pakistan Super League governing council was held on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

All six HBL PSL franchisees were represented along with PCB officials who engaged in a fruitful and detailed discussion on a wide range of issues including the HBL PSL9 edition’s operational and logistical matters and the draft of HBL PSL9 which is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December immediately after the conclusion of National T20 Cup.

With the general election announced to take place in February 2024, it was unanimously agreed that formal advice be expeditiously sought from the government of Pakistan concerning finalising the exact dates for the HBL PSL9.

Franchisees also urged the PCB to accelerate the process for the sale of PSL Media rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Zaka Ashraf PCB Pakistan Super League Sale February Media From Government Habib Bank Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

4 minutes ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

3 minutes ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

1 minute ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

1 minute ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

1 minute ago
NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corru ..

NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corruption at WCCI

1 minute ago
 Constituency delimitation disputes in 88 districts ..

Constituency delimitation disputes in 88 districts disposed off: ECP

1 minute ago
 Diplomatic deliberation held at ISSI on Huma Baqai ..

Diplomatic deliberation held at ISSI on Huma Baqai’s book

1 hour ago
 19 KP districts declared free of illegal foreigner ..

19 KP districts declared free of illegal foreigners: Home Dept

1 hour ago
 Cadets custodians of our future: AJK PM

Cadets custodians of our future: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 586 Indian forces’ personnel commit suicide as t ..

586 Indian forces’ personnel commit suicide as their morale at lowest ebb in K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports