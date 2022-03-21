UrduPoint.com

PSL Helped Me A Lot For Evaluation For International Debut: Jofra Archer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2022 | 02:23 PM

The England pacer who played two games for Quetta Gladiators recalls his experience of playing PSL 2018 in a podcast.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st , 2022) Jofra Archer, the England pacer, unveiled that playing for Pakistan Super League (PSL) helped him for his international debut.

Jofra Archer said his evaluation for modern-age T20 Cricket went smooth because of playing for PSL in 2018.

The 26-year-old represented Quetta Gladiators under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2018. The right-arm pacer though played only two games for Gladiators, he got an opportunity to play for Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 Indian premier League (IPL).

He expressed these words during a podcast Red Inker while talking to Jarrod Kimber.

During his talk, he rated Sarfraz Ahmed as a good captain.

He said, "Many people don’t know that my time at PSL before my international debut helped me a lot in understanding the demands of modern T20 cricket, ". Although playing under Sarfaraz, he said, was not much different from [Eoin] Morgan, both damn good leaders"

Archer has played 42 games for England since his debut in 2019 and could not play now for the last 12 months. The pacer underwent two operations for an elbow injury in May and December 2021. He was seen practising with the England Test team in Barbados, his birthplace.

