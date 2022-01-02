UrduPoint.com

PSL Is A High Quality League: Alex Hales

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :English cricketer Alex Hales believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a high quality league saying the quality bowlers in the tournament has made the extravaganza extremely competitive.

2022 Pakistan Super League also known as PSL 7 was scheduled to begin from January 27.

Karachi would host 15 matches at National Stadium while Lahore will host 19, with the finals to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"PSL is a really high quality league, the quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high making the league extremely competitive. In this league you don't know which 4 teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting, he said in a statement issued here.

Hales said he was looking forward to join Islamabad United again in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I played my first PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in PSL 4.

Conditions in Pakistan are really good, I really enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, these are very different conditions to other Asian venues," he said.

"In this league you don't know which 4 teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting." Hales said he loves the freedom Islamabad United gives to its players. "There is a plan and the team backs its players. I have always been a fan of Asif Ali, have seen how much Islamabad United trusts him hence it was no surprise to me when he lit up the T20 World Cup."Hales said his role here as a senior pro was to guide the new local talent on how to manage expectations and above all how not to worry too much if things were not going your way.

"My experiences have taught me these things and I intend to pass this over to the younger guys," he said.

