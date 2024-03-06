PSL Is Pakistan's Identity, Says Mohsin Naqvi
Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the identity of Pakistan, saying suggestions would always be welcomed in making this extravaganza better and greater.
The HBL PSL franchise owners and representatives met with Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi here at a local hotel on Wednesday and congratulated him for the post of Chairman PCB.
The franchisees also congratulated the Chairman PCB for successfully organizing the first phase of the PSL matches in Lahore and Multan.
Naqvi thanked the franchise owners for their continued support in making PSL a brand.
PSL is the identity of Pakistan. Your suggestions to make PSL better and better will always be welcomed, he said and added that feasible proposals would be carried out for the promotion of cricket.
PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, League Commissioner Naila Bhatti, Pakistan Super League Director Shoaib Sheikh were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, franchises were represented by Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, Atif Rana and Sameen Rana of Lahore Qalandars, Nadeem Umar of Quetta Gladiators and Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United.
