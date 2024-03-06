Open Menu

PSL Is Pakistan's Identity, Says Mohsin Naqvi

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PSL is Pakistan's identity, says Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the identity of Pakistan, saying suggestions would always be welcomed in making this extravaganza better and greater

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the identity of Pakistan, saying suggestions would always be welcomed in making this extravaganza better and greater.

The HBL PSL franchise owners and representatives met with Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi here at a local hotel on Wednesday and congratulated him for the post of Chairman PCB.

The franchisees also congratulated the Chairman PCB for successfully organizing the first phase of the PSL matches in Lahore and Multan.

Naqvi thanked the franchise owners for their continued support in making PSL a brand.

PSL is the identity of Pakistan. Your suggestions to make PSL better and better will always be welcomed, he said and added that feasible proposals would be carried out for the promotion of cricket.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, League Commissioner Naila Bhatti, Pakistan Super League Director Shoaib Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, franchises were represented by Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, Atif Rana and Sameen Rana of Lahore Qalandars, Nadeem Umar of Quetta Gladiators and Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Hotel Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Post Habib Bank Limited Ali Tareen Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial ..

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results

2 minutes ago
 Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral ..

Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop for local government representat ..

Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

2 minutes ago
 Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Midd ..

Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension

2 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani p ..

Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..

1 minute ago
 Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face ..

Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton

3 minutes ago
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach ..

Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation in audit institutions

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

43 minutes ago
 Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath

Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath

47 minutes ago
 Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third ..

Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third of value

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi S ..

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports