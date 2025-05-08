Open Menu

PSL Match Between Zalmi, Kings Postponed

Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2025 | 07:43 PM

PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed Wednesday night’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, the board said in a statement

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed Wednesday night’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, the board said in a statement.

The decision to reschedule the fixture was made in consultation with all stakeholders, with a revised date to be announced in due course, the PCB added.

Ticket holders for the VIP Gallery and enclosures can obtain refunds from TCS Express Centres.

Meanwhile, tickets purchased online will be automatically reimbursed to the accounts used at the time of booking.

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan

Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatizatio ..

SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatization

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

3 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

20 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

20 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

20 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports