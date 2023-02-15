UrduPoint.com

PSL Match: Peshawar Zalmi Defeats Karachi Kings By 2 Runs

February 15, 2023



Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 2 runs in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 2 runs in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had won the toss and chose to field.

In return, Peshawar Zalmi scored 199 runs with loss of five wickets in their respective 20 overs.

However, Karachi Kings could only 197 runs with the loss of five wickets in 20 overs not taking full grasp of the opportunities presented before them in form of no-balls and subsequent awards of free-hits.

At one stage, Karachi Kings were looking favorites to claim the victory but Peshawar Zalmi bowlers responded back with taking wickets at right time.

