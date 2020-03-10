UrduPoint.com
PSL Matches To Be Held In Karachi As Per Schedule: Governor Sindh

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismael Tuesday said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would be held in Karachi and across the country as per schedule and the people should have no need of fear about disturbance of its schedule.

Giving his remarks about rumors of change in schedule of PSL matches to be held in Karachi from March 12 due to outbreak of coronavirus, he assured the people that the government of Pakistan would take all preventive measures and in this regard, Karachi stadium would also be sanitized, a private news channel reported.

The Governor Sindh also said that arrangements are being made for cricket fans and their families at Karachi stadium to fully enjoy the PSL matches.

