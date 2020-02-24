PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launches 'Clean Multan Plan' toady

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched "Clean Multan Plan" in wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL), here on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched "Clean Multan Plan" in wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL), here on Monday.

Special cleanliness teams are constituted and deputed at entrance of city and some other routes, leading to cricket Stadium.

According to official sources, about 200 sanitary workers are deputed at these routes along with heavy machinery including mechanical sweepers, dumpers, loaders, tractor-trolleys and some others. Cleanliness work from Abdali road to Double Phattak, Chowk Naag Shah to Vehari Chowk, Vehari Chowk to Stadium, Abdali road to Chungi No 9 is in progress with rapid pace.

Similarly, 50 workers would discharge their duties in the Stadium and maintain its cleanliness till conclusion of all matches of Pakistan Super League in Multan.

Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar in a statement observed that the visitors would fine clean Multan. He stated that every inch of city would be cleaned. He stated that MWMCworkers were working with dedication to make the city more attractive for foreignplayers too.