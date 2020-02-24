UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Launches 'Clean Multan Plan' Toady

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launches 'Clean Multan Plan' toady

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched "Clean Multan Plan" in wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL), here on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched "Clean Multan Plan" in wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL), here on Monday.

Special cleanliness teams are constituted and deputed at entrance of city and some other routes, leading to cricket Stadium.

According to official sources, about 200 sanitary workers are deputed at these routes along with heavy machinery including mechanical sweepers, dumpers, loaders, tractor-trolleys and some others. Cleanliness work from Abdali road to Double Phattak, Chowk Naag Shah to Vehari Chowk, Vehari Chowk to Stadium, Abdali road to Chungi No 9 is in progress with rapid pace.

Similarly, 50 workers would discharge their duties in the Stadium and maintain its cleanliness till conclusion of all matches of Pakistan Super League in Multan.

Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar in a statement observed that the visitors would fine clean Multan. He stated that every inch of city would be cleaned. He stated that MWMCworkers were working with dedication to make the city more attractive for foreignplayers too.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Company Fine Road Progress Nasir Vehari All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Kor ..

5 minutes ago

13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seiz ..

5 minutes ago

Whopping plantation imperative to combat environme ..

5 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

4 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 11% in 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt in contact with across border authorities to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.