PSL, PCB Funds Embezzled During Najam Sethi's Tenure: Report

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:08 PM

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) funds were embezzled during former chairman of the league and governing body Najam Sethi's tenure, revealed Auditor General of Pakistan in a special audit report.According to details, the PCB had signed a 10-year contract with the PSL franchises without any guarantee of profit

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) funds were embezzled during former chairman of the league and governing body Najam Sethi's tenure, revealed Auditor General of Pakistan in a special audit report.

According to details, the PCB had signed a 10-year contract with the PSL franchises without any guarantee of profit; however, it made illegal payments worth Rs54.490 million to the franchises.The Auditor General recommended the PCB to recover money from the franchises and determine the responsible persons behind this illegal activity which ensured $1.3 million profit to each team in season one.

More Stories From Sports

