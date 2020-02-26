PSL players enjoy traditional food in different cities

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) The foreign cricketers who are playing Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020 have fallen in love with local cuisine.

Chadwick Walton of Karachi Kings visited famous BBQ restaurant in Karachi to enjoy some authentic BBQ in the city. Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Umaid Asif accompanied him to the restaurant.

On other hand Zalmi players including its captain Darren Sammy enjoyed Dam Pukht and Penda which is known Bannu dish. Javed Afridi hosted dinner to the team.

Carlos Brathwaite and Liam Livingstone praised the traditional northern Pakistan food.

Islamabad United players also enjoyed the traditional food and they visited Saidpur restaurant in Islamabad. They also enjoyed some traditional desi ice cream and kulfi after the dinner on the same day.

“We love this kulfi,” the players were seen chanting slogan in a video that was shared on the twitter account of Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are due today at Multan Cricket Stadium after two day break of taking rest and enjoying traditional food in different cities.