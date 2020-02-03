UrduPoint.com
PSL Plays Vital Role In Restoration Of International Cricket In Country: Moin Khan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:25 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Moin Khan Monday said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) played a vital role for restoration of International Cricket in the country.

While talking to media persons here , he said that the mega event of PSL was about to start and three matches of the event would be played in Multan.

"The local people will surely enjoy the sports event", he added.

He recalled that his international cricket career started from Multan. He stated that Multan offered spiritual happiness as his faith-healers (Pir) belonged to the city. About PSL, he stated that it was an event of youngsters.

The youngsters should put their energies and earn name from the event.

Moin also recalled that former cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan always encouraged him.

