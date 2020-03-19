UrduPoint.com
PSL Prize Amount Should Be Used As Relief Fund In Fight Against Coronavirus: Rashid Latif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:21 PM

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in fight against Coronavirus: Rashid Latif

The former skipper says that it is challenging time and he hopes that the owners of franchises will again support for the nation.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Former skipper of Pakistan Cricket Team Rashid Latif said that the prize amount of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 should be used as relief fund in fight against Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, former cricketer Rashid Latif said that it is a very challenging time due to coronavirus, hoping that the owners of different franchises would be standing there by the nation.

The winners of Pakistan Super League will get $500,000 cash prize while the runners up will receive a cheque of $200,000.

According to the statement issued by PSL management, the tournament would be carrying total prize money of $ 1 million, with $ 4,500 fixed for each player which will be awarded at the end of each match. It stated that $ 80,000 will equally be distributed to cricketers of the tournament; the top batsman, best bowler and for the spirit of cricket award.

The best catchers, the best run-out and most sixes would also be awarded prize money, the statement revealed. The fifth edition of PSL which started on February 20 in Karachi but it was suspended amid fears of Coronavirus.

