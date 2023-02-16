UrduPoint.com

PSL Produces Good Players For National Team, Inzamam

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 09:47 PM

President of Peshawar Zalmi team and former captain of National Cricket Team Inzamam-ul-Haq said on Thursday that Pakistan Super League (PSL) has produced good players for the national team

Talking to media persons after a practice session of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium, the former captain said that all the teams participating in the contest was good and hope to watch the tough competition in the next matches.

He said that healthy competitions were need for hour and the event must continue in future too.

Inzamam added that players were always good friends outside the ground but big rivals inside the ground.

He said that Pakistan crowed had always supported the guest teams.

He said that he himself gave fielding training to players in order to prevent catch drop during matches. He said that the freshers of the PSL must learn from the seniors.

He termed Babar Azam as best player of the world and hopeful that Babar will break all records.

Earlier, the teams of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans conducted practice session at the stadium. The teams were brought to the stadium from hotels amid tight security.

