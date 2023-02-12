PSL producing good players for country: Rizwan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Multan Sultan and wicket keeper of the national cricket team, Muhammad Rizwan said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was not only providing entertainment to cricket fans but also producing good players for the national team.

In a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, he said that he was expecting a lot from his team in the 8th season of PSL starting from Monday. He said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris of Lahore Qalandars were world-class bowlers adding that the Multan Sultan would enter the ground with a comprehensive strategy against them.

Muhammad Rizwan said that fans of Multan had always showed their love and support for the team. He said that many players have not been reached Multan due to flight issue.

He also pointed that the dew factor would play an important role in the match.

Sultan's captain said that game with bravery would produce positive results adding that whoever plays bravely will win.

To a question, Muhammad Rizwan said that he would disclose the name of the bowlers after the tournament who gave him tough time in the season. He said that through playing such tournaments players would get international-level experience.

He said that Ihsanullah was bowling well and he could be another Haris for the national team.

He said that credit of Pakistan's good performance in T-20 goes to PSL and hope that PSL would continue in future.

Responding to another question, Rizwan said that the players always get handsome earning from the leagues.