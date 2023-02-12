UrduPoint.com

PSL Producing Good Players For Country: Rizwan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PSL producing good players for country: Rizwan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Multan Sultan and wicket keeper of the national cricket team, Muhammad Rizwan said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was not only providing entertainment to cricket fans but also producing good players for the national team.

In a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, he said that he was expecting a lot from his team in the 8th season of PSL starting from Monday. He said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris of Lahore Qalandars were world-class bowlers adding that the Multan Sultan would enter the ground with a comprehensive strategy against them.

Muhammad Rizwan said that fans of Multan had always showed their love and support for the team. He said that many players have not been reached Multan due to flight issue.

He also pointed that the dew factor would play an important role in the match.

Sultan's captain said that game with bravery would produce positive results adding that whoever plays bravely will win.

To a question, Muhammad Rizwan said that he would disclose the name of the bowlers after the tournament who gave him tough time in the season. He said that through playing such tournaments players would get international-level experience.

He said that Ihsanullah was bowling well and he could be another Haris for the national team.

He said that credit of Pakistan's good performance in T-20 goes to PSL and hope that PSL would continue in future.

Responding to another question, Rizwan said that the players always get handsome earning from the leagues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Sunday Afridi From Love

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

11 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

20 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

20 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.