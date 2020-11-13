UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Remaining Matches To Resume From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:39 PM

PSL remaining matches to resume from Saturday

The remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which were postponed due to outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 in March, would resume from Saturday at the National Stadium Karachi after an eight-months hiatus

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which were postponed due to outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 in March, would resume from Saturday at the National Stadium Karachi after an eight-months hiatus.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, the four matches, which would be played behind closed doors, will be telecast live on PTV Sports and Geo Super for Pakistani spectators.

As in the early stages of the event, the remaining matches will be produced in HD quality. The Hawk Eye and DRS facilities would be available. In addition to Spider Cam, Ultra Motion and Super Slow Motion cameras in the play-off matches of the event will also continue for the convenience of fans.

In other countries beam of Hum Masala, Sky Newzealand and EuroSports India would be available. Live streaming of the event will be available on PSL's official YouTube channel (outside Pakistan). Fans in Pakistan can watch the live stream on bsports.

pk, tapmad.com, tv.jazz.com.pk and goonj.pk.

Meanwhile, world-renowned commentators will be in the commentary box to comment and analyze the actions on the ground. Apart from the three foreign commentators participating in the opening phase of the event, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, England's Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher, Pakistan's leading commentators Rameez Raja and Bazid Khan will also commentate in the matches. Along with legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis, former national women's cricket team captain Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz, well-known Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed are also part of the broadcast panel set up for these four matches.

The Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings (qualifiers) while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi (Eliminators 1) would compete. The losing team of the qualifier will compete with the winning team of Eliminator 1 in scheduled Eliminator 2 on Sunday. The winner of the eliminator 2 will face the winner of the qualifier in the final on November 17.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja Pakistan Super League Cork South Africa Lahore Qalandars March November Women Sunday 2020 YouTube Karachi Kings National University Event TV From Habib Bank Limited PTV Sports Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

21 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

21 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

39 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.