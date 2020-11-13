PSL remaining matches to resume from Saturday

The remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which were postponed due to outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 in March, would resume from Saturday at the National Stadium Karachi after an eight-months hiatus

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which were postponed due to outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 in March, would resume from Saturday at the National Stadium Karachi after an eight-months hiatus.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, the four matches, which would be played behind closed doors, will be telecast live on PTV Sports and Geo Super for Pakistani spectators.

As in the early stages of the event, the remaining matches will be produced in HD quality. The Hawk Eye and DRS facilities would be available. In addition to Spider Cam, Ultra Motion and Super Slow Motion cameras in the play-off matches of the event will also continue for the convenience of fans.

In other countries beam of Hum Masala, Sky Newzealand and EuroSports India would be available. Live streaming of the event will be available on PSL's official YouTube channel (outside Pakistan). Fans in Pakistan can watch the live stream on bsports.

pk, tapmad.com, tv.jazz.com.pk and goonj.pk.

Meanwhile, world-renowned commentators will be in the commentary box to comment and analyze the actions on the ground. Apart from the three foreign commentators participating in the opening phase of the event, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, England's Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher, Pakistan's leading commentators Rameez Raja and Bazid Khan will also commentate in the matches. Along with legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis, former national women's cricket team captain Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz, well-known Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed are also part of the broadcast panel set up for these four matches.

The Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings (qualifiers) while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi (Eliminators 1) would compete. The losing team of the qualifier will compete with the winning team of Eliminator 1 in scheduled Eliminator 2 on Sunday. The winner of the eliminator 2 will face the winner of the qualifier in the final on November 17.