UrduPoint.com

PSL: Sarfaraz Pinning Hopes On 'experienced' Hafeez, Iftikhar In Clash Against Multan Sultan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 09:04 PM

PSL: Sarfaraz pinning hopes on 'experienced' Hafeez, Iftikhar in clash against Multan Sultan

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is pinning hopes on Muhammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed in a match against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League(PSL) eighth edition, to be played tomorrow in Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is pinning hopes on Muhammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed in a match against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League(PSL) eighth edition, to be played tomorrow in Multan Cricket Stadium.

Addressing a news conference, here on Tuesday, after holding a practice session, Sarfaraz credited Hafeez as an experienced T-20 player who had "strengthened" the team's prospects after the former test cricketer joined the Quetta Gladiators.

He recalled that Hafeez was declared man of the match in the PSL final of the 7th edition, adding that Muhammad Iftikhar had been in tremendous form since the last nine months of the T-20 cricket.

Sarfaraz hoped that the crowd would get a thrilling match against Multan Sultan, also adding his team was prepared to contest in their first match.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Man Iftikhar Ahmed Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Prime Minister of the Iraq ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Governmen ..

22 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Austin Says No Aircraft Announcemen ..

Pentagon Chief Austin Says No Aircraft Announcements for Ukraine Today

2 minutes ago
 No Entity or Individuals Came Forward to Claim Aer ..

No Entity or Individuals Came Forward to Claim Aerial Objects Downed by US Recen ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says Ukraine Has Used Lots of Artillery Amm ..

Austin Says Ukraine Has Used Lots of Artillery Ammunition, US With Allies to Giv ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungary, France Against Sanctions on Nuclear Coope ..

Hungary, France Against Sanctions on Nuclear Cooperation With Russia - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova Aft ..

White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova After Alleged Destabilization Att ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.