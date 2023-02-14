PSL: Sarfaraz pinning hopes on 'experienced' Hafeez, Iftikhar in clash against Multan Sultan

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is pinning hopes on Muhammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed in a match against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League(PSL) eighth edition, to be played tomorrow in Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is pinning hopes on Muhammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed in a match against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League(PSL) eighth edition, to be played tomorrow in Multan Cricket Stadium.

Addressing a news conference, here on Tuesday, after holding a practice session, Sarfaraz credited Hafeez as an experienced T-20 player who had "strengthened" the team's prospects after the former test cricketer joined the Quetta Gladiators.

He recalled that Hafeez was declared man of the match in the PSL final of the 7th edition, adding that Muhammad Iftikhar had been in tremendous form since the last nine months of the T-20 cricket.

Sarfaraz hoped that the crowd would get a thrilling match against Multan Sultan, also adding his team was prepared to contest in their first match.