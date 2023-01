PSL Season 8: Tournament schedule released

(@Abdulla99267510)

The mega tournament will start from Multan on February 13th, with an amazing opening ceremony.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday released the tentative schedule of season 8 of this year.

The competition will start by the last season's finalists Multan Sultn and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.



The Schedule is here as follows:

Team practice sessions on Feb 9,10,11 and 12

1st match – Multan (Feb 13)

2nd match – Karachi (Feb 14)

3rd match – Multan (Feb 15)

4th match- Karachi (Feb 16)

5th match – Multan (Feb 17)

6th match – Karachi (Feb 18)

7th match – Karachi (Feb 19)

8th match – Multan (Feb 19)

9th match – Karachi (Feb 20)

10th match – Karachi (Feb 21)

11th match – Multan (Feb 22)

12th match – Karachi (Feb 23)

13th match – Karachi (Feb 24)

Break – Feb 25

14th match – Karachi (Feb 26)

15th match – Lahore (Feb 26)

17th match – Lahore (Feb 27)

Break – Feb 28

18th match – Rawalpindi (March 01)

19th match – Lahore (March 02)

20th match – Rawalpindi (March 03)

21st match – Lahore (March 04)

22nd match – Rawalpindi (March 05)

23rd match – Rawalpindi (March 06)

24th match – Rawalpindi (March 07)

25th match – Rawalpindi (March 07)

26th match – Rawalpindi (March 08)

27th match – Rawalpindi (March 09)

28th match – Rawalpindi (March 10)

29th march – Rawalpindi (March 11)

30th match – Lahore (March 12)

Play-offs – Lahore (March 15)

Final – Lahore (March 19)