 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

The PSL 9 season matches will start soon after an inauguration ceremony at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Pakistan Super League season 9 is all set to start from Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (tomorrow).

The matches will start after a glittering ceremony at the same ground in Lahore.

Here is complete schedule of PSL Season 9:

February 17, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 18, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan cricket Stadium

February 19, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 20, 2024 Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 21, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 22, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 23, 2024 Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 24, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 25, 2024 Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 26, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 27, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 28, 2024 Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium

February 29, 2024 Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium

March 2, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 3, 2024 Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 4, 2024 Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 5, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 6, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 7, 2024 Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium