PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Cricket Board says the 9th edition of the PSL will be hosted in four cities including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) The preparations for the upcoming 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are entering their final stages, with the draft ceremony for player selection scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) at the National cricket academy in Lahore.

The tournament will start next year in February.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has officially announced that the 9th edition of the PSL will be hosted in four cities: Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

During the draft, the Multan Sultans team made the first pick in the Platinum category, selecting England's left-arm bowler David Willey.

Despite not retaining any players in the top bracket during the retention window, the Karachi Kings drafted Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

In a noteworthy trade, Quetta Gladiators exchanged their first Platinum pick with Multan Sultans, involving players Naseem Shah and Rilee Rossow. As a result, Quetta Gladiators secured left-arm quick Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi focused on reinforcing their spin bowling department by adding Afghanistan’s emerging spinner Noor Ahmed to their squad.

Lahore Qalandars, who released their star opener Fakhar Zaman during the retention window, re-selected him as their first Platinum pick.

Moving on to the second Platinum round, Lahore Qalandars chose South Africa’s batter Russie Van der Dussen, Islamabad drafted Jordan Cox from England, and Karachi Kings acquired Australian all-rounders Daniel Sams and Mohammad Nawaz from Australia and Pakistan, respectively.