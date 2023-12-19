Open Menu

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators Deliberate Removal Of Sarfraz Ahmed As Captain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2023 | 03:35 PM

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

The latest reports suggest that Rilee Rossouw, recently integrated into the Gladiators after his stint with Multan Sultans, and the formidable Saud Shakeel emerge as potential successors for the captaincy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) Quetta Gladiators has found themselves at a pivotal juncture, deliberating the future of their seasoned team captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the latest reports say.

The franchise has appeared inclined to bring an end to his illustrious eight-year leadership as emotions within the franchise sway towards decisions that may mark the conclusion of his era.

Despite Sarfaraz's initial nomination as captain during the preliminary PSL draft, a prospect of alterations looms on the horizon before the commencement of the upcoming season in February.

The report by Cricinfo shed light on the influential role of the newly appointed head coach, Shane Watson, who expressed clear support for potential leadership changes.

Quetta Gladiators have proactively reshaped their coaching staff, appointing Moin Khan to the pivotal position of director, superseding his role as the head coach.

Besides it, the former Pakistan bowling coach, Shoaib Akhtar, assumes a crucial role as the team's fast-bowling coach, further enhancing the dynamics of the coaching ensemble.

