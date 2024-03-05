PSL Season Nine: Erin Holland Enjoys Rickshaw Ride In Karachi
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Erin Victoria Holland, an Australian singer, TV host, model, and charity worker, added a local touch to her visit to Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine by opting for a ride on a traditional rickshaw
Holland, who won the Miss World title on July 20th, 2013, seemed to relish the experience of navigating Karachi's streets amidst the hustle and bustle of regular traffic while fulfilling her duties as the PSL presenter.
The Australian cricket player Ben Cutting's wife has been actively involved in PSL for several seasons now, serving as a presenter.
During this time, Holland's eastern charm has significantly increased her fan following, evident from the viral reception of her rickshaw ride photos shared on Instagram.
Captioning her photo with "Let's go," Holland's post quickly gained traction on social media platforms. Her presence and engagement with local culture have been appreciated by cricket fans across the globe.
