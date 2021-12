PSL seventh draft: Teams announces names of retained players

(@FahadShabbir)

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed and others have managed to retain their positions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) All teams taking part in the upcoming seventh draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) have announced Names of their retained players.

The prominent players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed and Liam Livingstone have managed to retain their positions.

The ceremony of player drafting will be held at Lahore’s High Performance Center on Sunday (tomorrow).

Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings have decided to unchange eight players while Sultan Sultan and Quetta Gladiator will participate in the event with seven players each.