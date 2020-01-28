PSL song 'Tayyar Hain' gets thumbs up from all stakeholders

Tayyar Hain, the official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, was presented for viewing to all stakeholders in an impressive ceremony at a local hotel here on Tuesday evening

Tayyar Hain is now available for viewing at the PSL YouTube Channel and will be played at the venues in the build up to and during this season's flagship event.

The anthem launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the six franchisees, sponsors, media and the PCB staff, who were unanimous in giving their thumbs-up to the song and its video, which reflects the air of festivity gripping the entire nation with fans and supporters from all walks of life celebrating the home-coming of one of the most popular leagues on the planet.

After Tayyar Hain was presented to the stakeholders half an hour before its official release, there was a brief Q&A session in which the team representatives, players and senior members of the media participated and not only shared their experiences but also spoke about their expectations.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on the occasion, "The release of the anthem officially launches our marketing campaign for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. Tayyar Hain nicely sums up the mood of the Pakistan cricket fans who are seen embracing, rejoicing and celebrating to welcome the league to Pakistan at the back of home international matches." "What pleases me more is all the key stakeholders tonight stand firmly behind this league and I have now no doubts that this year's event will set new benchmarks and standards. I am confident that the collective approach I am seeing tonight will translate into providing unique experience to the fans in a high-pressure tournament in which every match will count." "I want to congratulate the PCB team for their hard work in putting this together and hope they will continue to work with the same zeal and passion until the final ball is bowled on 22 March at the Gaddafi Stadium." Atif Rana CEO of Lahore Qalandars said, "Tayyar Hain is sizzling and I have no doubt this will become one of the most popular numbers in the coming days. The league is evolving and we are improving and getting better with each event, and tonight's event establishes this fact as all key stakeholders are celebrating the hosting of the event in Pakistan." Javed Afridi Owner of Peshawar Zalmi said, "This is Pakistan's league and we stand firmly with the PCB to make it a huge success. Tayyar Hain correctly captures the mood in Pakistan and there is no doubt it is for everyone to celebrate as this has been a phenomenal year for Pakistan cricket with the return of Test cricket. A strong Pakistan cricket means a strong HBL PSL, which, in turn, means stronger teams, top notch cricket in front of packed houses." Alamgir Khan Tareen Owner of Multan Sultans said: "Tonight, I am feeling the sense of being in a very special place. It is wonderful that all stakeholders have gathered under one roof to celebrate the homecoming of one of the premier competitions. Tayyar Hain is the perfect anthem for PSL V. The music, lyrics and videography are from the top drawer. After listening to Tayyar Hain, I can't wait for the HBL PSL 2020 to begin.

" Nadeem Omar Owner of Quetta Gladiators said, "Tayyar Hain perfectly encapsulates the Pakistani flavour and makes one excited for the HBL PSL and cricket in general. Every HBL PSL anthem has been better than its predecessor and this one has set a new benchmark. The presence of the cricketing stars is bound to make the fans watch it again and again." Ali Naqvi Owner of Islamabad United said, "It is one of those compositions which reinvigorate entire stadiums. I could feel that energy in me when I first heard it. Tayyar Hain is definitely going in my playlist. HBL PSL has evolved into a profound brand since its launch and I am hopeful that its popularity will grow manifold." Salman Iqbal Owner of Karachi Kings said, "Tayyar Hain is a true reflection of the diverse Pakistani culture. I am pretty sure that soon this anthem will be blasting out of every car from Shahra-e-Faisal to the Abdul Sattar Edhi road. I thoroughly enjoyed the music composition and its lyrics, and like the HBL PSL, they were full of zeal." Naveed Asghar Chief Marketing Officer of HBL said, "HBL has been the lead sponsor for the Pakistan Super League since its inception. I take pride in saying that HBLPSL has not only become the single largest sporting event in the country, but also the most loved and eagerly awaited platform. We continue to partner with PCB to make this platform bigger and better every year and the official anthem is an integral part of this celebration. This year's anthem - Tayyar Hain embodies everything that we stand for as partners. We are thrilled to host the biggest cricketing event in Pakistan to enable the dreams of our fans." Senior journalist Aqeel Ahmed said: "Media is one of PCB's important stakeholders as it provide extension coverage to their activities and event. I am pleased we have been actively involved in tonight's event, which gives us the confidence that we are valued and respected by the PCB. On behalf of all my colleagues, I assure you the media will continue to play its part in enhancing the image of Pakistan by providing positive coverage to the HBL PSL so that we can continue to send out strong messages to the world, which, in turn, will attract more international teams to resume their tours of Pakistan." Tayyar Hain, through its lyrics and music, captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time.

Tayyar Hain is a collaboration of Pakistan's rock icon Ali Azmat, folk music legend Arif Lohar, former Awaz singer Haroon Rashid and famous pop artist Asim Azhar. It has been produced by renowned musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar fame has directed the anthem video.

A total of 22 instruments have been used in creating Tayyar Hain, including indigenous instruments such as tumba, chimta, rubab and harmonium, and the video also casts Pakistan star cricketers Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.