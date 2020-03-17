UrduPoint.com
PSL Suspended Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

PSL suspended due to coronavirus

PCB has suspended Pakistan Super League to Coronavirus

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been suspended by Pakistan cricket board, the reports say here on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken in a meeting attended by PCB officials and owners of franchises. After discussing the current situation and spreading coronavirus in the country, all the stakeholders agreed to suspend Pakistan Super League 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Super League officials wrote: “PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course,”.

The PCB postponed all remaining matches including Wednesday’s final due to Coronavirus and no date was given by the authorities concerned about rescheduling of the matches.

The reports say that Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi pushed the decision of Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of suspending Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid Coronavirus fears.

Taking to Twitter, Javed Afridi wrote: “PSL 2020 to postpone as state of emergency is declared in the country as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus, COVID 19 situation in Pakistan. After reviewing the situation altogether I believe it’s right in favour of everyone involved in @thePSLt20,”.

Shahid Khan Afridi, the all-rounder of Multan Sultans, also backed the PCB’s decision to postpone the matches of league. He also hinted that the toppers should be crowned champions.

Afridi tweeted: “Sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned in this pandemic is the key. Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy....well the table-topper should be handed the trophy? @MultanSutlans,”.

