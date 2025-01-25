PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

(@Abdulla99267510)

Two American who are actively involved in American cricket show interest in buying PSL teams

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Ahead of fast approaching 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the teams have found new potential buyers for the 11th edition, said the sources on Saturday.

The sources said that two Pakistani businessmen active in American cricket showed interest in purchasing PSL teams, and discussions are underway.

They said that one of these individuals could finalize the purchase of a PSL team while another key stakeholder in domestic cricket is also interested in acquiring a franchise.

Besides it, the PCB aims to host some PSL matches in the United States in the future. In this regard, PSL Chief Salman Naseer is currently touring various cities in the U.S. to explore possibilities.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in his capacity as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, visited the US for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, where he also met with two Pakistani officials involved in American cricket.

The sources said that the most team owners in the US cricket league are Indian, and the Cricket Association is also dominated by the Indians.

This makes it challenging for Pakistan to establish a strong foothold in the American cricket market. However, leaving this lucrative market solely to India is not a viable option, which is why the PCB is actively exploring different strategies.

It may be mentioned here that two new teams would be added to the PSL for its 11th edition.