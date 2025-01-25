Open Menu

PSL Teams Find New Buys Ahead Of Fast Approaching 10th Edition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:16 PM

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

Two American who are actively involved in American cricket show interest in buying PSL teams

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Ahead of fast approaching 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the teams have found new potential buyers for the 11th edition, said the sources on Saturday.

The sources said that two Pakistani businessmen active in American cricket showed interest in purchasing PSL teams, and discussions are underway.

They said that one of these individuals could finalize the purchase of a PSL team while another key stakeholder in domestic cricket is also interested in acquiring a franchise.

Besides it, the PCB aims to host some PSL matches in the United States in the future. In this regard, PSL Chief Salman Naseer is currently touring various cities in the U.S. to explore possibilities.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in his capacity as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, visited the US for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, where he also met with two Pakistani officials involved in American cricket.

The sources said that the most team owners in the US cricket league are Indian, and the Cricket Association is also dominated by the Indians.

This makes it challenging for Pakistan to establish a strong foothold in the American cricket market. However, leaving this lucrative market solely to India is not a viable option, which is why the PCB is actively exploring different strategies.

It may be mentioned here that two new teams would be added to the PSL for its 11th edition.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Interior Minister PCB Pakistan Super League United States May Market National University

Recent Stories

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

31 seconds ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

1 minute ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

10 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

16 minutes ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

16 minutes ago
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

30 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

41 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

51 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports