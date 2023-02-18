UrduPoint.com

PSL To Continue As Per Schedule: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2023 | 10:03 PM

PSL to continue as per schedule: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium) and reviewed security arrangements

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ):Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium) and reviewed security arrangements.

During the visit, the Governor was apprised of the security arrangements.

Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be made successful and he had also talked to PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi to this effect.

He said that the matches of PSL would continue as per the schedule and no change had been made in this regard.

