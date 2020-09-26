UrduPoint.com
PSL-V 2020 Match Fixing Case: Court Indicts 13 Bookmakers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:55 PM

PSL-V 2020 match fixing case: Court indicts 13 bookmakers

The accused have decided to plead guilty in money laundering and match fixing case in fifth edition of PSL 2020.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) In what can be said major development in match fixing and money laundering case in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, at least 13 bookmakers were indicted for their alleged role on Saturday.

A local court indicted 13 bookmakers working with an international network.

According to the details, the bookies had contacted a cricketer during the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League-2020, and made a plan to defame Pakistan. They were doing all this with the support of an international group.

The reports said that mobile phones and other important evidences were recovered from the suspects. However, the accused decided to plead guilty and rejected the allegations leveled against them. The court issued notices to the witnesses and adjourned the hearing.

More Stories From Sports

