PSL V 2020: Phone call by a man looking Karachi Kings' player triggers debate on social media

Deans Jones, the coach of Karachi Kings, comes forward to defend his position, saying that the facts about this picture gone viral on social media are wrong.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) A player of Karachi Kings was spotted talking on a phone—a step which is totally prohibited by International Cricket Council (ICC), trigging debate on social media.

Karachi Kings Coach Dean Jones also came under question after a player of his team was spotted talking on the cell phone.

A twitterati wrote: “Mobile phone being used in the dugout during the Karachi Kings versus Peshawar Zalmi match today #PSLV #KKvPZ,”.

Dean Jones Am came forward to defend his position being coach of Karachi Kings who wrote: “Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern,”.

Former fast bowler of Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar also shared the picture on his Twitter account and questioned the act of the cricketer.

Another man also questioned the use of mobile phone by a cricketer, saying that: “But is that an emergency? From what I know phones are to be used only in case of an emergency. Does seem suspicious,”.

However, Dean Jones rebutted his stance and told him that he was wrong in bring the facts out. He wrote: “No... you have the wrong facts,”.

It may be mentioned here that International Cricket Council (ICC) does not allow use of cell phone for the players except of any emergency situation.