PSL Winners Will Get $500,000 Cash Prize

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

PSL winners will get $500,000 cash prize

The loser team will get $200,000 while players will be awarded $ 4, 500 at the end of each match and $80,000 will equally be distributed among the excellent performers of the tournament.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) The winners of Pakistan Super League will get $500,000 cash prize while the runners up will receive a cheque of $200,000.

According to the statement issued by PSL management, the tournament will be carrying total prize money of $ 1 million, with $ 4,500 fixed for each player which will be awarded at the end of each match. It states that $ 80,000 will equally be distributed to cricketers of the tournament; the top batsman, best bowler and for the spirit of cricket award.

The best catchers, the best run-out and most sixes will also be awarded prize money, the statement revealed.

PSL’s fifth edition of PSL will start on February 20 in Karachi. It may be mentioned here that PSL has returned to Pakistan for the first time after Asia cup in 2018.

There will be total 34 matches at four different venues including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. Karachi will host nine matches, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi eight and Multan will host three matches of the tournament.

The first opening match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi on Feb 20—day after tomorrow.

