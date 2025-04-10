PSL X 2025: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defending Champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars are quite excited for opening clash at Rawalpindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to play the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X on Friday (tomorrow).

The match would be played at 8:30 pm at Rawalpindi ground.

Defending Champions Islamabad United are quite excited to take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars.

The opening match of PSL match would be played after a glittering inauguration ceremony at Rawalpindi Ground. Famous sufi singer Abida Parveen would is among the singers who would perform for the opening ceremony.

The strict security arrangements have been made for the PSL X.

HERE IS PSL 10 2025 FULL schedule

Pakistan Super League 2025 - PSL 10 Schedule, Points Table, Teams, results, News, Reviews, Updates

See Pakistan Super League 2025 all updates, including schedules, fixtures, time, date, venue, and everything at UrduPoint. You can find here about all the teams playing in PSL 10 and all the latest news about the league. Stay tuned for the live cricket match, stats, points table, match analysis, photos, videos, experts reviews, match highlights, and much more.