PSL X 2025: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars To Play Opening Match Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Defending Champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars are quite excited for opening clash at Rawalpindi Stadium
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to play the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X on Friday (tomorrow).
The match would be played at 8:30 pm at Rawalpindi ground.
Defending Champions Islamabad United are quite excited to take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars.
The opening match of PSL match would be played after a glittering inauguration ceremony at Rawalpindi Ground. Famous sufi singer Abida Parveen would is among the singers who would perform for the opening ceremony.
The strict security arrangements have been made for the PSL X.
HERE IS PSL 10 2025 FULL schedule
Pakistan Super League 2025 - PSL 10 Schedule, Points Table, Teams, results, News, Reviews, Updates
See Pakistan Super League 2025 all updates, including schedules, fixtures, time, date, venue, and everything at UrduPoint. You can find here about all the teams playing in PSL 10 and all the latest news about the league. Stay tuned for the live cricket match, stats, points table, match analysis, photos, videos, experts reviews, match highlights, and much more.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United6 minutes ago
-
National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi3 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match today9 hours ago
-
PSL 10: How much prize money will winner, runner teams receive?12 hours ago
-
Bangladesh-W thrash Scotland-W to top table in ICC Women's CWC 2025 qualifier23 hours ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates Noor Zaman on winning under-23 World Squash Championship24 hours ago
-
Corbin Bosch tenders apology for unprofessional withdrawal from PSL X1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches World U23 Squash Title, nation celebrates major comeback24 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results1 day ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Noor Zaman for winning Under-23 World Squash Championship1 day ago