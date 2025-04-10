Open Menu

PSL X 2025: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars To Play Opening Match Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PSL X 2025: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match tomorrow

Defending Champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars are quite excited for opening clash at Rawalpindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to play the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X on Friday (tomorrow).

The match would be played at 8:30 pm at Rawalpindi ground.

Defending Champions Islamabad United are quite excited to take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars.

The opening match of PSL match would be played after a glittering inauguration ceremony at Rawalpindi Ground. Famous sufi singer Abida Parveen would is among the singers who would perform for the opening ceremony.

The strict security arrangements have been made for the PSL X.

HERE IS PSL 10 2025 FULL schedule

Pakistan Super League 2025 - PSL 10 Schedule, Points Table, Teams, results, News, Reviews, Updates

See Pakistan Super League 2025 all updates, including schedules, fixtures, time, date, venue, and everything at UrduPoint. You can find here about all the teams playing in PSL 10 and all the latest news about the league. Stay tuned for the live cricket match, stats, points table, match analysis, photos, videos, experts reviews, match highlights, and much more.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Lahore Qalandars Abida Parveen All Islamabad United

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports