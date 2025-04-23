PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan’s mystery spinner says he does not want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so I decided to leave this style

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has decided to leave his unique head-nodding celebrations style of taking wickets.

“In the Champions Trophy match against India, it became a bit of a bigger issue. I intended to continue my style, but maybe some people didn’t like it. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so I’ve decided to leave this style,” said Abrar Ahmed while talking to a private tv channel.

Abrar Ahmed who is playing PSL X has a unique head-nodding style after taking wickets.

His unique head-nodding celebration after taking a wicket gained significant popularity, though some people also criticized it.

There was quite an uproar when Abrar Ahmed gave a head-nod gesture to signal Shubman Gill to walk off after dismissing him in the Champions Trophy. However, he has now decided to drop this style.

While to a local private TV channel, the mystery spinner said, "I started this celebration style in the previous edition of the PSL.

I also used to do it in South Africa, and there was never any issue."

Abrar Ahmed further said, "I have to bowl with the new ball as well as in the death and middle overs, so I’ve worked on improving my skills, which is paying off. Quetta Gladiators is a very good team; one win will build momentum. Sir Vivian Richards is a legend—his words mean a lot to us and he keeps us motivated."

He added that Mark Chapman is well aware of the conditions here and has scored plenty of runs. "We hope he continues his good form with the bat."

Abrar Ahmed also expressed his ambition to become the best bowler in all three formats. "For that, I will improve my fitness even further. I also realize that performing well with the bat is crucial, so I’ll be working on my batting over the next six months."