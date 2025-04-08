PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced domestic and international broadcast partners for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X) with A Sports and PTV Sports channels to broadcast live in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced domestic and international broadcast partners for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X) with A Sports and PTV Sports channels to broadcast live in Pakistan.

HBL PSL X is all set to commence from 11 April in Rawalpindi with the final scheduled to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 18 May. The six-team tournament will be broadcast live on A Sports, as Pakistan’s first HD sports channel continues its association with the marquee event. Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports and, if one channel will provide feed in English, the other will provide in Urdu language for the ease of the audiences.

For live-streaming, Walee Technologies, which has acquired live-streaming rights in the country, has sub-licensed, Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin to livestream matches on their respective platforms in Pakistan.

TransGroup, after winning the HBL PSL broadcast and live-streaming rights for all regions outside Pakistan, has sub-licensed different channels to broadcast the league’s matches.

For international audiences, SKY Sports and Geo will broadcast the matches in UK, while Willow TV will cover the action for North American viewers. Super Sport will broadcast matches for cricket lovers residing in Africa, while for viewers in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, MYCO will broadcast all the action.

The six-team tournament will also be broadcast at the neighboring countries – Bangladesh (T Sports) and India (Fancode for digital only). Sony TV will broadcast matches in Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Sports Central will broadcast matches for the Rest of the World.

A total of 32 high-definition cameras, including the buggy cam will stream high-quality action to HBL PSL X fans around the world. Spidercam will not only bring dynamic angles to TV audiences but it has also been upgraded with a microphone and speaker enhancement for conducting on-field player interviews during the matches.

DRS technology will also be available throughout HBL PSL X while drone cameras will enhance the quality of streaming. Additionally, Augmented Reality (AR) graphics will be used to enrich the viewing experience.