PSL X Goes One Step Ahead With Hawk-Eye's MOT
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) X has gone one step ahead with the adoption of latest innovation which will enhance spectator experience and enrich broadcastor's story-telling capabilities
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) X has gone one step ahead with the adoption of latest innovation which will enhance spectator experience and enrich broadcastor's story-telling capabilities.
PSL X has adopted the full-scale implementation of Match Officials’ Technology (MOT) powered by Hawk-Eye Innovations for the upcoming landmark edition.
While the league has previously embraced components of MOT, this edition marks a significant step forward—aligning HBL PSL with the highest global standards in officiating, transparency and viewer engagement.
The six-team tournament will be played in four cities – Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.
From auto no-ball detection and live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, every HBL PSL match of this edition will operate with a comprehensive tech-backed officiating ecosystem.
A dedicated Hawk-Eye technician will be stationed at every match to support umpires and streamline operations.
Additionally, through MOT, fans will now see DRS and innings timers on the big screen and in broadcast graphics in real time, further deepening their connection to the action.
In a positive development, for the first time the over-rate calculations will be available ball-by-ball for the fans and teams alike. Umpires will have access to handheld tablets for real-time logging for over-rate calculations, and instant DRS triggers.
With the introduction of the latest innovations, the broadcaster will gain richer, tech-supported storytelling capabilities during the historic edition of HBL PSL.
HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said: “HBL PSL has always seeks to introduce innovation in the league and after weeks of deliberation regarding which innovation to introduce, we can now proudly say that HBL PSL X matches will have full MOT integration. By introducing this, we will uphold fairness in every decision, providing greater clarity for officials, players and fans alike.”
Recent Stories
PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT
Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, ..
Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO
Electricity prices to further go down in next 3-4 years: Minister for Power Divi ..
PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers, industry ..
PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for domestic consumers: Karim
Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X
DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT2 minutes ago
-
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X37 minutes ago
-
WI, B'desh, Ireland, Scotland woman teams arrive for ICC World Cup qualifiers2 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans’ Pre-PSL 10 camp begins in Multan41 minutes ago
-
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after recovery5 hours ago
-
Crashes, fires as Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japan GP practice5 hours ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 203521 hours ago
-
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs1 day ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president1 day ago
-
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency1 day ago
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named1 day ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges1 day ago