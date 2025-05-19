PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi Kings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Super League (PSL X) 30th match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) Islamabad United on Monday scored 107 in the 10th over for no loss against Karachi Kings.

The 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium. Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie Van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shadab Khan (cap), Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Salman Irshad, Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings: David Warner (cap), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza