PSL X: Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators By 56 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:54 PM
Quetta Gladiators while chasing a target of 176 runs could manage only 119 runs for loss of 9 wickets
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Karachi Kings on Friday beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National Bank cricket Stadium.
Quetta Gladiators while chasing a target of 176 runs could manage only 119 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.
For the Gladiators, captain Saud Shakeel remained the top scorer with an unbeaten 33 runs. Other contributions included Mohammad Amir (30), Kusal Mendis (12), Finn Allen (6), Abrar Ahmed (5), Faheem Ashraf (3), Sean Abbott (3), Hassan Nawaz (1), Khawaja Nafeh (1), and Rilee Rossouw (1). Ali Majid remained not out with 9 runs.
From Karachi Kings’ bowling side, Hasan Ali took 3 wickets, Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi grabbed 2 wickets each, while Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza claimed one wicket apiece.
Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a total of 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
James Vince was the top scorer for the Kings with a solid 70 runs. Captain David Warner contributed 31, Tim Seifert 27, Mohammad Nabi 18, Irfan Khan 17, Riazullah 6, and Khushdil Shah 1. Aamer Jamal remained not out with 1 run.
For Quetta Gladiators, Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir took 2 wickets each, while captain Saud Shakeel, Sean Abbott, and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket apiece.
Squads:
Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafeh, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs2 hours ago
-
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neutral venues instead ..4 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters1 day ago
-
Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 20251 day ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters1 day ago
-
CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala1 day ago
-
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU1 day ago
-
Derajat Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally 2025 kicks off in DIKhan1 day ago
-
Holder’s heroics propel Islamabad United to dominant win over Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
Valverde into Real Madrid midfield, Arsenal unchanged1 day ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs2 days ago