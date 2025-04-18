PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Quetta Gladiators while chasing a target of 176 runs could manage only 119 runs for loss of 9 wickets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Karachi Kings on Friday beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National Bank cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators while chasing a target of 176 runs could manage only 119 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

For the Gladiators, captain Saud Shakeel remained the top scorer with an unbeaten 33 runs. Other contributions included Mohammad Amir (30), Kusal Mendis (12), Finn Allen (6), Abrar Ahmed (5), Faheem Ashraf (3), Sean Abbott (3), Hassan Nawaz (1), Khawaja Nafeh (1), and Rilee Rossouw (1). Ali Majid remained not out with 9 runs.

From Karachi Kings’ bowling side, Hasan Ali took 3 wickets, Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi grabbed 2 wickets each, while Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a total of 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

James Vince was the top scorer for the Kings with a solid 70 runs. Captain David Warner contributed 31, Tim Seifert 27, Mohammad Nabi 18, Irfan Khan 17, Riazullah 6, and Khushdil Shah 1. Aamer Jamal remained not out with 1 run.

For Quetta Gladiators, Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir took 2 wickets each, while captain Saud Shakeel, Sean Abbott, and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket apiece.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafeh, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid