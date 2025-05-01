Open Menu

PSL X: Karachi Kings Eliminate Multan Sultans From Playoff With 87-run Victory

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 03:31 PM

Multan Sultans while chasing a target of 205 were bowled out for 117 runs in the 17th over and crashed out of tournament at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) Karachi Kings on Thursday eliminated Multan Sultans from the playoffs with a commanding 87-run victory in the 20th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL- X).

The match was played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bat first.

Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 204 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Karachi Kings, James Vince scored 65 runs, Irfan Khan made 40, and Khushdil Shah added 33 runs.

Captain David Warner contributed 30, while Tim Seifert scored 22 runs.

For Multan Sultans, fast bowler Obaid Shah took 2 wickets.

Chasing a target of 205, Multan Sultans were bowled out for 117 runs in the 17th over, thus crashing out of the tournament.

Kamran Ghulam (29) and Yasir Khan (26) were the top scorers for Multan Sultans.

From Karachi Kings, Mohammad Nabi took 3 wickets, while Mir Hamza and Khushdil Shah picked up 2 wickets each.

