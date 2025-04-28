Open Menu

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ Foreign Players To Return To Pakistan From Dubai Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 01:57 PM

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

Foreign cricketers had traveled to Dubai for sightseeing and relaxation, including captain David Warner, Ben McDermott, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) The foreign players of Karachi Kings, participating in Pakistan Super League X (PSL X), will return to Pakistan tonight (Monday night).

The foreign cricketers had traveled to Dubai for sightseeing and relaxation, including captain David Warner, Ben McDermott, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi.

The team management had sent these players to Dubai to recover from fatigue.

Upon their return to Pakistan, the foreign players will be available for the upcoming match against Multan Sultans on May 1.

Karachi Kings have won three out of their six matches and lost three. The team has a total of six points from their six matches.

