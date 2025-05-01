Open Menu

PSL X: Karachi Kings Opt To Bat First Against Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 03:31 PM

The 10th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) Karachi Kings on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 20th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X).

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.

(More to Follow)

Pakistan Super League Multan Sultans Karachi Kings

