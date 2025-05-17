Open Menu

PSL X: Karachi Kings Qualify For Next Stage After Beating Peshawar Zalmi By 23 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Peshawar Zalmi, chasing a target of 238 runs, managed to score 214 runs for loss of 5 wickets in allotted 20 overs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2025) In the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs, securing a place in the next stage of the tournament.

In the match played at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi, chasing a target of 238 runs, managed to score 214 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam played a brilliant innings of 94 runs off 49 balls, hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes, but couldn’t lead his team to victory.

Among other notable performers for Peshawar Zalmi, Saim Ayub scored 47 runs, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore contributed 20. Moaz Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 19, while Hussain Talat scored 12 not out.

For Karachi Kings, Abbas Afridi took 2 wickets, while Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza claimed 1 wicket each.

Earlier, Karachi Kings set a formidable target of 238 runs for Peshawar Zalmi. David Warner scored 86 runs, and James Vince made 72, with both batters forming a crucial 162-run partnership for the second wicket.

James Vince, who was the second Karachi batter to be dismissed, made 72 off 42 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. David Warner struck 86 runs off 50 balls, including 11 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Khushdil Shah played a fiery unbeaten innings of 43 off 15 balls, while Mohammad Nabi added an unbeaten 26 off 10 deliveries.

Karachi Kings finished their innings at 237 for 4 in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi’s Luke Wood took 2 wickets.

Quetta Gladiators, who have played 9 matches, winning 6 and losing 3, were the first team to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Max Bryant, Moaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: Saad Baig, David Warner, Khushdil Shah, Ben McDermott, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Vince, Mohammad Nabi, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

