PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators To Lock Horns Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:31 PM
The 15th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025} The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League-X (PSL X) will be played today in Lahore between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.
The match will begin at 8pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Karachi Kings will be led by David Warner, while Quetta Gladiators will take the field under the captaincy of Saud Shakeel.
So far this season, Karachi Kings have played five matches, winning three and losing two.
Quetta Gladiators have played three matches so far in the current season, winning one and losing two.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan
DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community safety
Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership
PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today5 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournament12 minutes ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain3 hours ago
-
Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record3 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea6 hours ago
-
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health6 hours ago
-
Barcelona out to prove Clasico superiority in Copa del Rey final9 hours ago
-
Montemurro eyes Arsenal scalp as Lyon close on Champions League final7 minutes ago
-
Bowlers, Babar take Zalmi home against Qalandars7 minutes ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today1 day ago