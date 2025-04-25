PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025} The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League-X (PSL X) will be played today in Lahore between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

The match will begin at 8pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Karachi Kings will be led by David Warner, while Quetta Gladiators will take the field under the captaincy of Saud Shakeel.

So far this season, Karachi Kings have played five matches, winning three and losing two.

Quetta Gladiators have played three matches so far in the current season, winning one and losing two.