PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

James Vince remained top scorer with 70 runs after his team won toss and decided to bat first against Gladiators at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Karachi Kings on Friday set a 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators.

James Vince scored 70 off 47 balls and remained the top scorer. He pushed his side to a better position against Gladiators.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid took two wickets each while Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmad and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafeh, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid