Open Menu

PSL X: Karachi Kings Set 176-run Target For Quetta Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:54 PM

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

James Vince remained top scorer with 70 runs after his team won toss and decided to bat first against Gladiators at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Karachi Kings on Friday set a 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators in the 8th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators.

James Vince scored 70 off 47 balls and remained the top scorer. He pushed his side to a better position against Gladiators.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid took two wickets each while Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmad and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafeh, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Pakistan Super League David Mohammad Nabi James Vince Kusal Mendis Mohammad Amir Hasan Ali Saud Shakeel Afridi Top Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

5 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

41 minutes ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

7 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

7 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

7 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

9 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

9 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports