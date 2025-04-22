Open Menu

PSL X: Khushil Shines As Karachi Kings Beat Peshawar Zalmi By Two Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:05 AM

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

Khushil Shah stayed for Kings at the crucial times and continued to chase Zalmi’s target at National Crikcet Stadium

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) Karachi Kings on Monday beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a crucial 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi had set a 148-run target for Karachi King for loss of two wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, remained the top scorer with 46 runs off 41 balls, followed by Muhammad Haris with 28 runs. Alzarri Joseph also contributed 24 runs.

Karachi Kings had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi. For Kings, Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah took three wickets each. Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal could get one wicket each.

David Warner led his side to successfully chase the target as he scored 60 runs off 47 balls. Zalmi bowlers tried to stop the runs but they could not. Kings continued to make the runs despite falling wickets.

Khushil Shah stayed for Kings at the crucial times and scored 23 runs off 17 balls. As Aamer Jamal returned to the pavilion, Hasan Ali made a good start and he made boundary. Ali made 6 runs off 3 balls. Kings successfully chased the target against the loss of eight wickets and with three balls remaining.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (Captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Pakistan Super League Mitchell Mohammad Nabi Babar Azam James Vince Hussain Talat Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Afridi Top Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

22 minutes ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

32 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

42 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

42 minutes ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

42 minutes ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

42 minutes ago
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

33 minutes ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

33 minutes ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

33 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

33 minutes ago
 Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists includ ..

Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports