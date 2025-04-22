PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khushil Shah stayed for Kings at the crucial times and continued to chase Zalmi’s target at National Crikcet Stadium

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) Karachi Kings on Monday beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a crucial 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at National cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi had set a 148-run target for Karachi King for loss of two wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, remained the top scorer with 46 runs off 41 balls, followed by Muhammad Haris with 28 runs. Alzarri Joseph also contributed 24 runs.

Karachi Kings had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi. For Kings, Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah took three wickets each. Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal could get one wicket each.

David Warner led his side to successfully chase the target as he scored 60 runs off 47 balls. Zalmi bowlers tried to stop the runs but they could not. Kings continued to make the runs despite falling wickets.

Khushil Shah stayed for Kings at the crucial times and scored 23 runs off 17 balls. As Aamer Jamal returned to the pavilion, Hasan Ali made a good start and he made boundary. Ali made 6 runs off 3 balls. Kings successfully chased the target against the loss of eight wickets and with three balls remaining.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (Captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza