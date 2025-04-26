PSL X: Lahore Qalandars Opt To Bowl First Against Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Both teams are quite excited to show amazing performance in today’s 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to field against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday night.
Multan Sultans had emerged victorious in the previous match.
On the points table, Lahore Qalandars have 4 points after 5 matches, while Multan Sultans have 2 points.
Playing Xis:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, Josh Little
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans3 minutes ago
-
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive defeats25 minutes ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win31 minutes ago
-
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics7 hours ago
-
All-round Gladiators get better of Kings in cliffhanger19 hours ago
-
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints20 hours ago
-
Qaqlasht festival concludes amid funfair at Upper Chitral23 hours ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today1 day ago
-
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournament1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
Street Children football training concludes1 day ago
-
Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain1 day ago