PSL X: Lahore Qalandars Opt To Bowl First Against Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Both teams are quite excited to show amazing performance in today’s 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to field against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday night.

Multan Sultans had emerged victorious in the previous match.

On the points table, Lahore Qalandars have 4 points after 5 matches, while Multan Sultans have 2 points.

Playing Xis:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, Josh Little

