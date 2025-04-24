PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday (today).

The boht sides are quite determined to take on each other.

On Wednesday night, Islamabad United chased down the target of 169 runs in 17.1 overs with 3 wickets down in 13th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.

Andre House led United’s charge with an unbeaten 80-run knock. Colin Munro scored 45, Sahibzada Farhan 22, and Mohammad Rizwan 21 runs.

For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, Ubaid Shah, and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans posted 168 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Usman Khan top-scored with 61 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 36, Yasir Khan 29, Iftikhar Ahmed 10, and Michael Bracewell 9 runs.

Kamran Ghulam (13) and Chris Jordan (6) remained not out.

For Islamabad United, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Riley Meredith, and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.