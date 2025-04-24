PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi To Lock Horns Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:24 PM
The 14th match of Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-X) will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday (today).
The boht sides are quite determined to take on each other.
On Wednesday night, Islamabad United chased down the target of 169 runs in 17.1 overs with 3 wickets down in 13th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.
Andre House led United’s charge with an unbeaten 80-run knock. Colin Munro scored 45, Sahibzada Farhan 22, and Mohammad Rizwan 21 runs.
For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, Ubaid Shah, and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.
Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans posted 168 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Usman Khan top-scored with 61 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 36, Yasir Khan 29, Iftikhar Ahmed 10, and Michael Bracewell 9 runs.
Kamran Ghulam (13) and Chris Jordan (6) remained not out.
For Islamabad United, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Riley Meredith, and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today1 minute ago
-
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 2029?14 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records46 minutes ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India1 hour ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records18 hours ago
-
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping19 hours ago
-
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph20 hours ago
-
USA coaches join hands with FBBA for Basketball training camp in Islamabad22 hours ago
-
HBL PSL X: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets22 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested23 hours ago
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation23 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago