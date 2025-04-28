Open Menu

PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s Celebration Style After Dismissing Babar Azam Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:37 PM

PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s celebration style after dismissing Babar Azam goes viral

Amir trapped Babar Azam LBW with a sharp in-swinging delivery in the third over of the second innings during PSL 10 match at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Mohammad Amir once again made his mark by dismissing Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam.

During the PSL 10 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Amir trapped Babar Azam LBW with a sharp in-swinging delivery in the third over of the second innings. Amir then celebrated passionately by running towards the dugout, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

This was the second time in the tournament that Amir successfully dismissed Babar, once again executing his strategy effectively. Previously, Amir had dismissed Babar for a duck in another match.

After claiming this crucial wicket, Amir celebrated emotionally, pointing towards the Quetta Gladiators' dugout in a unique manner, capturing the attention of the fans.

In the same match, Faheem Ashraf delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets, helping Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by a huge margin of 64 runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mohammad Amir discussed Babar Azam’s wicket and their friendly rivalry, stating that such rivalries make T20 cricket even more exciting.

“Whether it’s on the field or on social media, it provides entertainment for the fans. As a bowler, my job is to challenge the batter, show aggression, and try to take wickets — it’s all part of the game,” he said.

He further added, “Babar is a world-class batter, there’s no doubt about it. My strategy is to swing the new ball both ways. I felt he would be expecting an outswinger, so I bowled an inswinger instead, and thankfully, it worked,”.

