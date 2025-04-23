PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Multan Sultans on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.

The both sides are quite determined to show amazing performance in today’s match.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad