Open Menu

PSL X: Multan Sultans Opt To Bat First Against Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

Both sides are quite determined to show amazing performance at Multan Cricket Stadium today

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Multan Sultans on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.

The both sides are quite determined to show amazing performance in today’s match.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Kamran Ghulam Usama Mir Shadab Khan Multan Sultans Islamabad United

Recent Stories

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

1 minute ago
 China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

1 minute ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

19 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false fla ..

Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

1 minute ago
 Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 year ..

Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer

1 minute ago
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement e ..

Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports

5 minutes ago
 Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 10 land grabbers held in grand operation against l ..

10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia

1 minute ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

27 minutes ago
 PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offe ..

PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance

1 minute ago
 Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Stu ..

Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports