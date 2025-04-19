PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi lost two wickets at 77 runs while batting first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first in the 9th match of the tournament.

Babar Azam, Captain and Saim Ayub returned early to pavilion after making 2 scores each.

However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Muhammad Haris stayed on the crease and continued to make runs.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah