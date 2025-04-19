PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi Secure First Win By 120 Runs Over Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:44 PM
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi registered their first win of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by defeating Multan Sultans by a massive margin of 120 runs at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
Chasing a daunting target of 228 runs set by Zalmi, Multan Sultans were bowled out for just 107 runs.
Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi, while Mohammad Rizwan captained Multan Sultans.
Multan Sultans had a poor start as opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for just 2 runs in the second over.
For Zalmi, Abdul Samad scored 40 and Hussain Talat made 37, while standout performances came from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52) and Mohammad Haris (45).
Squads:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah
